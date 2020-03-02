NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman dominates, wins in Fontana

Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Cincinnati Camaro ZL1 1LE, celebrates his win with his team Sunday March 1, 2020, in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.(Photo by Harold Hinson/HHP for Chevy Racing)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman claimed his second-consecutive NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. His latest win came in dominant fashion, as he led 110 of the 200 laps that made up the race, and Bowman’s win broke a trend of 2020 race winners mirroring 2019 after Denny Hamlin won his second-consecutive Daytona 500 and Joey Logano won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second-consecutive year last weekend.

“The first one (win) was a real enjoyable experience, and then, we sucked for six months,” Bowman said. “We started this year so strong. I feel like I’ve got a lot on my side that I’m doing better. My life has gotten a lot more organized than it was then. Greg (Ives, crew chief) and the guys are just on point. We’ve unloaded the last two weeks, and I don’t think we have had to make a change to the race car from the way it came off the truck. That makes my job a lot easier. I’m just so proud of this team — everyone at Hendrick Motorsports, Hendrick horsepower under the hood, the whole shop back home. They work their butts off. We’ve put a lot of effort in this new car and it is, obviously, working out really well.”

Last year’s Auto Club 400 winner, reigning series champion Kyle Busch, finished second this time around after taking the position when Ryan Blaney pitted with corded tires with three laps remaining. It was Busch’s first top-five of the season in the first three races.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Busch said. “Guys did a great job here, though, just trying to work on it and trying to make everything we could out of it all day long, all weekend long. Interstate Batteries Camry wasn’t a second-place car, but thankfully, we got a good finish out of here and try to get some points. Guys are doing all they can, I know, along with everybody at TRD (Toyota Racing Development). I appreciate all the hard work; we just have to get a little bit better. We finished the end of last year so strong. I don’t know what we’re missing here. Obviously, it’s a little bit of something here and maybe a little bit of something in a few different areas, but overall, good car today. Thank M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles, Rowdy Energy and go on to next week.”

Blaney finished 19, a lap down, after leading 54 laps.

“We led a little bit and ran pretty good; we just corded a right-rear at the end,” Blaney said. “We lost the lead, there, at the beginning of the third stage and kind of got swallowed up and the 88 (Bowman) got away and got gone. We needed to be in front of him. It is just the way it goes sometimes.”

The Busch brothers finished Sunday’s race in close proximity, with older brother Kurt Busch finishing just behind Kyle Busch in third.

Bowman, Blaney and Jimmie Johnson ran first through third for most of the laps in the first two 60-lap stages, with Bowman winning the first stage, and Blaney winning stage two at lap 120. Bowman led most of the opening stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Clint Bowyer on lap 11, and Blaney led most of the second stage.

After losing the lead, Bowyer lost additional positions and was the reason for the only caution for an on-track incident on lap 93 when he had a flat tire. He wound up 23rd at the finish.

Kyle Busch started the race 17th, and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. started in the back — Truex for his car failing inspection three times Saturday and Hamlin for a shock absorber change. But early in the final 80-lap stage of the race, the JGR trio joined Bowman, Blaney and Johnson near the front.

Hamlin and Truex battled for the lead with 69 laps remaining, but a lap later, Bowman retook the lead and dominated the final stage like he did the first. Hamlin scraped the wall a few laps later, and when the field cycled through green-flag pit stops in the final 40 laps, Truex’s rear tire changer suffered a cramp in one of his arms, resulting in a slow stop. Hamlin finished sixth, and Truex wound up 14th.

Other top-10 finishers included Chase Elliott in fourth, Brad Keselowski in fifth, Johnson in seventh, Aric Almirola eighth, Kevin Harvick ninth and Erik Jones in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).