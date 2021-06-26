NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman extends Hendrick winning streak

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 26: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson looked to be on his way to a fourth-consecutive win and a fifth win, overall, in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. But a blown tire that sent him into the wall while leading on the white-flag lap enabled Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. So Bowman, instead of Larson, kept the HMS winning streak alive at six in-a-row. Saturday’s win of the Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first of a two-race Cup weekend doubleheader at Pocono, was Bowman’s third of the season.



“Yeah, I don’t know what to think about that. ‘Bad Luck Bowman’ had some luck, there,” Bowman said. “I mean, the No. 5 beat us. Their misfortune, it happens. That’s part of the sport. I’ll take it.”

Bowman and Larson both got by previous race leader Kyle Busch on the final restart of the race on lap 112 to settle the win among HMS teammates. Larson took the lead from Bowman on lap 127 of the 130-lap race.

“Man, we kind of gave the lead away,” Bowman said. “We were on two tires and just got super tight. I tried to hold him off as long as I could. I can’t say enough about everybody at Team Hendrick right now, the body shop, engine shop, chassis shop. Top to bottom, everybody is putting race cars on the race track. Greg (Ives, crew chief) and all the guys did a really good job. We didn’t run that good all day, so I’m kind of in shock. I don’t know what to say to you guys. Hell, yeah, so cool. To see all the fans out here. Always like to come to Pocono. It’s a cool place, beautiful weather, great day for a race. Heck, yeah, I’ll take it.”



Larson wound up ninth at the finish.

“I guess disbelief still. I don’t know, a little bit laughable just because I can’t believe it,” Larson said. “Hate that we didn’t get another win. Would have been cool to win five in a row. Just wasn’t meant to be, I guess, today. Yeah, I felt something like right in the middle of the tunnel. Wasn’t quite sure what it was, yet. It finally kind of shredded halfway through the short chute, there. Couldn’t turn.”



Kyle Busch finished second after leading a race-high 30 laps, including a stage win at lap 25. He took his first lead on lap 18 after Hendrick teammates, pole sitter Larson and William Byron, combined to lead the first 17 laps.



“Our cars kind of die tight in traffic, and just wasn’t able to turn as well as I needed too late in the going in order to get a run on them,” Busch said. “I couldn’t even get any closer than I was. I was trying like hell to get there and get into that mix, but I couldn’t even get there. I was just hindered by traffic and dirty air, stuff like that. Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and the guys gave me a great piece. It was fast early on. We made minimal changes to it all day long, so when you are well-balanced, and your car is good, that’s as much as we have for them right now. Last week we saw that we were off just a little bit, and we got our ass kicked. We certainly have some work forward, and trying to find some more, but thanks to everyone on this M&Ms Minis Toyota Camry. The guys did a great job. Thanks to Rowdy Energy, Stanley, Interstate Batteries and Rheem. We will get back after them tomorrow.”



Byron finished third, Kevin Harvick was fourth, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.



Pit strategies varied on the 2.5-mile, triangle-shaped track, including a two-stop strategy utilized by Kurt Busch and Joey Logano. After not making their initial stops until lap 45, they stayed out late in the second stage, and Busch claimed the stage-two win on lap 77.



Larson took the lead from Busch on lap 84, just a few laps before everyone cycled through their final stops in the final 40 laps of the race. But Kyle Busch took fuel only to cone out as the leader when stops were completed.



After the strategy of fewer stops, Kurt Busch and Logano finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Other top-10 finishers included Kevin Harvick in eighth and Brad Keselowski in 10th.