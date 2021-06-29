NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman extends relationship with Hendrick

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 26: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Alex Bowman will remain driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports at least through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season because of a two-year contract extension between driver and team.



“(I’m) excited about it (and) obviously excited to continue to work with Ally and drive the No. 48 car,” Bowman said. “It’s been a lot of fun this year and cool to have a couple wins already.”

Bowman has three wins, so far, this season, most recently in the Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first of a weekend doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday.



Bowman has been with HMS since filling in for the injured Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the second half of the 2016 season. After not racing at the Cup level in 2017, Bowman replaced Earnhardt in the No. 88 up Earnhardt’s retirement at the end of 2017 and moved to the No. 48 seat upon seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s retirement ahead of the 2021 season.



Bowman has five wins in his 137 races since joining Hendrick.



“It’s been a great experience to watch Alex come up through our program and mature not only as a driver but also as an individual,” Hendrick Motorsports General Manager Jeff Andrews said. “I think the biggest thing that’s been great to watch with Alex is his confidence in himself and his race team. He and (crew chief) Greg Ives have done a great job. They have a great relationship – a lot of confidence in each other – and I think that is something that has really improved with him through his time here at Hendrick Motorsports.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).