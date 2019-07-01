NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman grabs first win at Chicagoland

JOLIET, ILLINOIS – JUNE 30: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on June 30, 2019 in Joliet, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman dominated the final 100 laps of the weather-delayed Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday night to claim his first-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win in his 134th-career start. The win also was the second of year for Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports, 17 races into the season.

“It’s all I’ve wanted my whole life. I feel like this is a lot of validation for a lot of people that said we couldn’t do this,” Bowman said. “I’m so proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Axalta and the Hendrick engine shop. My guys have worked so hard, and we struggled so bad last year and the beginning of this year. I had questions if Mr. Hendrick was going to let me keep doing this. All the rumor mills, but to be here winning a race in the Cup Series means so much. I just couldn’t do it without these guys. My pit crew is the best pit crew on pit road. And this is all I ever wanted.”

Kyle Larson cleared Joey Logano for second and closed on Bowman and the lead in the closing laps. He even got by Bowman for the lead on lap 260, but two laps later, Bowman got back by.

“I’m just tired of running second. I don’t want to do that anymore,” Bowman said. “So I feel like this is the last box, aside from chasing the championship. I needed it personally for myself to validate my career. I feel like, obviously, there’s a lot more left to accomplish but this is always what I hear is, ‘You haven’t won a race’. So I think even Chad (Knaus, crew chief on the No. 24 team car of William Byron) said something about me not winning a race. So, Chad Knaus, there, we went and did it. Everybody can stop giving me crap. We finally did it!”

Larson finished second for a Chevrolet one-two. Logano was third.

“It looked like after we had that last green-flag cycle, things were looking pretty good,” Logano said. “We ran down the 42 (Larson), and I thought if we could get by him, we were catching the 88 (Bowman), together; both of us were. I just couldn’t get to his inside or outside and get a run. I would get right to him but not enough of a run to make a move. I just got tight at the end, and he drove away at the end. We were pushing really hard on the front tires, and eventually, they are going to give out. Congrats to Alex; that is his first win, and there is nothing like that. That is cool for that team, but I don’t really care a whole lot about that. It is all about our car, and we come home with a third out of the day, so we will take it.”

Jimmie Johnson finished fourth to give Hendrick Motorsports two cars inside the top-five. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five to join Logano in also giving Team Penske two top-fives.

Kevin Harvick led a race-high 128 laps of the 267-lap race before bringing out the fifth caution of the race on lap 172. Bowman had taken his first lead the previous lap and led most of the remainder of the race.

When the field cycled through green-flag pit stops just before lap 220, Bowman gave up the top spot to pit on lap 219 and cycled back to the lead on lap 225.

After Austin Dillon started on the pole, Johnson took the lead on lap eight and was running up front when the race was red flagged on lap 11 for other three hours for inclement weather conditions that included lightning, rain, wind. Johnson stayed out during the caution before the race resumed to maintain his lead, but on lap 20, Harvick utilized the new tires he got during the caution to take his first lead of the race.

After pitting just before the race resumption, Harvick waited until late in the first 80-lap stage to make a green-flag stop, making that stop in the final 10 laps of the stage. When he pitted, Denny Hamlin inherited the lead to win the first stage when it ended under caution.

Harvick, though, was up front for the start of the second stage, staying out between the stages after pitting late in the opening stage. He lost the lead to William Byron on lap 99, but retook it on a lap 109 restart and remained up front for the remainder of the stage that ended on lap 160.

Ryan Blaney finished sixth, and Erik Jones was seventh. Byron finished eighth, Martin Truex Jr. was ninth, and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).