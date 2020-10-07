NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman moves to No. 48 in 2021

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – AUGUST 02: Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 ChevyGoods.com/Adam’s Polishes Chevrolet, prepares for the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on August 02, 2020 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Upon the completion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, Alex Bowman will move from the No. 88 team to No. 48 at Hendrick Motorsports to fill the seat vacated by the retiring Jimmie Johnson, HMS announced Tuesday. According to a press release from the race team, Bowman’s replacement in the No. 88 will be announced at a later date.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in a situation like this,” Bowman said. “The opportunity to drive a legendary car like the 48, with incredible support from Ally, it truly can’t get any better. I’m excited to build on my relationship with Greg (Ives, crew chief), who is a championship-caliber crew chief and knows first-hand what the No. 48 is all about. The pieces are in place, and I’m grateful to Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Ally. We’re ready to do it right.”

Greg Ives will move with Bowman from the No. 88 to the No. 48 to continue as his crew chief. Before becoming a crew chief, Ives was a part of five of Johnson’s record-matching seven Cup Series championships as team engineer on the No. 48 from 2006 through 2012.

“I can’t put my respect for Jimmie into words,” Bowman said. “To me, the No. 48 team’s legacy is about winning, but also how you go about your business. It’s leadership, confidence, work ethic, being a professional and holding yourself to a higher standard. No one will ever be Jimmie, and he’s given us a championship blueprint to follow.”

Bowman has been at Hendrick Motorsports as driver of the No. 88 since 2016 after stints with StarCom Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing. Since joining HMS, he has two wins, one in each of the last two seasons, and has made the playoffs both of those years. He remains in the 2020 playoffs and is in position to advance to the round of eight after Sunday’s race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, as he sits sixth in the points standings.

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” car owner Rick Hendrick said. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today, he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead. Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable. When you add in the amazing enthusiasm and support from Ally, it’s quite a combination. Their partnership makes it all possible, and we look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).