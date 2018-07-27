NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman in Philadelphia Eagles colors at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Alex Bowman in Sunday’s Gander Outdoors 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Long Pond, Pa., will carry a paint scheme aimed at bringing awareness to the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program in which primary sponsor Axalta and the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles are involved.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Bowman said. “Really looking forward to having the Super Bowl champions on the car.”

Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports first unveiled an Eagles-themed paint scheme for the No. 88 for one of last year’s Cup Series races at Pocono. The NFL stepped in, though, and forbade that paint scheme, claiming it violated league rules. Dale Earnhardt Jr., then the driver of the No. 88, wasn’t overly upset he didn’t get to drive a car with an Eagles-themed paint scheme, as he is a self-proclaimed, die-hard Washington Redskins fan. This time around, an NFL spokesperson has confirmed that the paint scheme is permissible under revised NFL policy.

“The exposure that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program will receive thanks to Alex Bowman’s No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will showcase the campaign to a national audience,” Axalta Chairman and CEO Charlie Shaver said. “We thank the Philadelphia Eagles, Alex Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports for their dedicated support of such a worthwhile program.”

