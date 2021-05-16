NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman victorious at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Alex Bowman got off pit road ahead of Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson during a lap-302 caution for Aric Almirola and led the final 98 laps of the Drydene 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday for his second win of the season. Sunday’s victory was Bowman’s first at Dover but the 12th for Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 48 entry.

“We won Richmond and, then, had a really rough couple of weeks, there,” Bowman said. “We went to some really good race tracks for us and struggled. I told the guys last week, ‘We’re still the same team that did it at Richmond,’ This is another really good place for us. I’m just so pumped for Ally. It feels right to put the 48 back in victory lane here after how many races that this car has won here.”

HMS took the top-four positions in the finishing order. Kyle Larson finished second after dominating the race, running of front for 263 laps of the 400-lap race distance. Chase Elliott finished third after starting in the back, because his car failed pre-race inspection twice. William Byron finished fourth.

Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

“We had some debris go through the grille early in the race, so we were pretty good beforehand and, then, knocked a big hole in the nose, and that’s why the turn went away, so it took a while to repair that and get everything to where it needed to be, and we didn’t really get that until the last run, and it’s a rocket ship,” Logano said. ”The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang was really fast. I was able to drive from, I think, it was 16th to fifth in that last run, there, and had the 24 [Byron] in the old sights, but didn’t get there in time. Overall, very proud of the team and their recovery today. We definitely got dealt some adversity, and we made the most of it. I wish it was a win. I wish we, maybe, could have raced those guys, but overall, we’ll take that, considering the way it was going.”

Martin Truex Jr. started on the pole and led the first 15 laps, the only laps not led by a Hendrick driver, before Byron took the lead on lap 16. Larson took his long lead by getting off pit road first during a lap-35 competition caution. He remained up front until Bowman beat him off pit road under yellow. Larson’s time up front included stage wins on lap 120 and lap 240.

At the halfway point of the race, the four Hendrick drivers were running first through fourth, and they remained in the top-four for their stage two finishes. After starting in the back, Elliott was fourth at the end of the first stage and second at the end of stage two.

One of Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Kyle Busch, was able to run laps as fast as the Hendrick drivers in the second half of the race, but he was seven laps down after an engine issue inside the first 30 laps of the race.

Kevin Harvick finished sixth, Denny Hamlin in seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Daniel Suarez in ninth, and Cole Custer was 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway:

