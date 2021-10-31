NASCAR Cup: Alex Bowman wins at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 31: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



A battle between Alex Bowman and Denny Hamlin for the lead in the Xfinity 500, the penultimate race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday hot physical, with Bowman turning then-leader Hamlin on lap 494. Bowman, as a result, was the leader for an overtime restart and drove to the win to play playoff spoiler.

“He’s been on the other side of that. He’s crashed guys here for wins,” Bowman said of Hamlin. “I hate doing it. Obviously, I don’t want to crash somebody. I just got in, got underneath him, spun him out. Regardless, we get a free grandfather clock, which is pretty special. I struggled here for a long time. I was trying to get the flag, do a backwards victory lap. Mark Martin thinks that’s cool. Mark Martin is my hero. Obviously, like I said, hate we wrecked the 11. But how about that for Chevrolet, Ally, everybody on this 48 team. Fort-eight car won here a bunch. Cool to do it again.”



Hamlin, meanwhile, finished 24th in the race that was scheduled for 500 laps but extended a lap by the overtime. Even so, Hamlin still advanced to the championship round Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

“He’s just a hack. Just an absolute hack,” Hamlin said of Bowman. “He gets his ass kicked by his teammates every week. He’s terrible. He’s just terrible. He sees one opportunity, he takes it. Obviously, he’s got the fast car of the week and he runs 10th. He didn’t want to race us there. We had a good, clean race. I moved up as high as I could on the race track to give him all the room I could; he still can’t drive.”



Hamlin will join Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr., who finished fourth Sunday, and Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in the championship battle at Phoenix.



Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski missed playoff advancement, despite top-three finishes at Martinsville. Busch finished second but missed advancement by three points to JGR teammate Truex.



Keselowski’s Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney also were eliminated from the playoffs. Logano finished 10th, and Blaney was 11th at Martinsville.



Elliott led a race-high 289 laps but wound up 16th after a spin resulting from contact from Keselowski on lap 455.

“Well, we’re moving on, and that is all that matters,” Elliott said. “I had a really fast NAPA Chevy early and I made a couple of mistakes and kind of led us down the wrong path there for those last couple of runs, unfortunately. But the pace was certainly in the car.”



Elliott last led prior to a caution for a Daniel Suarez spin on lap 378. He was first off pit road during the caution but three drivers stayed out to restart up front.

Hamlin took the lead on lap 389 and ran up front for most of the remainder of the race.



Elliott claimed a stage-one win at lap 130 after he and Larson started on the front row and combined to lead all laps in the opening stage.

Elliott, then, restarted up front for stage two, but Larson restarted in the back because of a pit-road speeding penalty. After getting back inside the top-five, Larson was assessed a second speeding penalty during the Suarez caution.



Larson wound up 14th at the checkered flag.

“Just bad execution on my part on pit road,” Larson said. “I felt like our car was probably top-three, top-five, at times, and there were times it was 10th or worse. But my team did a good job working on it. I just sped too late in the race, there, again. From then on, just tried to not make anybody upset, knowing that I’m not going to get back up there for a win. Just try to keep everybody on my good side.”



Hamlin also suffered a speeding penalty during a lap-60 competition caution. After starting in the back because of two pre-race inspection failures, Hamlin had gotten to the top-20 by the time he received his speeding penalty.



Elliott dominated the second 130-lap stage on his way to a second stage win at lap 260. Truex became the first non-Hendrick race leader when he beat Elliott off pit road during a lap-197 caution for Austin Dillon, but Elliott retook the lead on lap 205.



HMS drivers occupied the top-three positions late in the second stage with Bowman and William Byron up front with teammate Elliott.



Busch, received a pit-road speeding penalty during the caution that followed stage two.

Byron, who, like Bowman, already had been eliminated from the playoffs, rounded out the top-five of the Martinsville race finishing order.

Other top-10 finishers included Aric Almirola in sixth, Kurt Busch in seventh, Erik Jones in eighth and Chris Buescher in ninth.