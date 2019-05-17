NASCAR Cup: All-Star, Open entry lists

By AMANDA VINCENT

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway plays host to the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday night. A $1 million prize is on the line, but for some, the first task of the evening will be to get into the main event.

Fifteen teams/drivers already are on the entry list for the All-Star Race (for format/rules package, click here). Already entered in the main event are Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won a points-paying Cup Series race in 2018 or so far in 2019, are past Cup Series champions or are previous All-Star Race winners.

Below, is the entry list for the Monster Energy All-Star Race:

Four more positions in the All-Star Race are available through the running of the Monster Energy Open, also scheduled for Saturday. Winners of two 20-lap stages and the winner of the 50-lap event will advance to the All-Star Race, as will the winner of a still-open online fan vote.

Below, is the entry list for the Monster Energy Open:

