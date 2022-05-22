NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race format explained

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – MAY 21: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Wrangler Ford, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Crunchy Cookie Toyota, race during the elimination bracket qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth for the second-consecutive season on Sunday night. A new format for the yearly event will incentivize stage winners in addition to awarding $1 million to the winning driver/team.



This year, the 125-lap race will be divided into four stages — three 25-lap stages and a 50-lap final stage. The winner of each 25-lap stage will start the final stage will start in the top-three for the final stage. The stage-one winner will line up first for the 50-lap stage if he’s in the top-15 at the end of the other two 25-lap stages. The stage-two winner will start the final stage in second as long as he finishes the third stage in the top-15. The stage three winner will start the final stage in third.



A break between the second and third stages will include a pit-stop competition. The winner of it will line up fourth for the 50-lap fourth round.



If there is not a caution for an on-track incident between laps 15 and 25 of the final round, NASCAR will throw a competition caution.



Twenty drivers already are in the All-Star Race by virtue of winning a Cup Series points-paying race in 2021 or up to this point in 2022 and/or being a former All-Star Race or Cup Series champion who still competes full-time in the series.



“The NASCAR All-Star Race highlights our best athletes — from the driver to road crew to the pit crews — and this year’s edition brings that to another level,” NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said. “Fans will have a full weekend of exciting competition starting with a unique qualifying format and an All-Star Race that features the top talent in our sport.”

Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney will start on the All-Star front row after a qualifying session on Saturday.



Four additional drivers will be added to the All-Star starting grid after a 50-lap All-Star Open race prior to the main event Sunday. That race will consist of two 20-lap stages and a 10-lap stage. Each stage winner will advance. The final All-Star entrant will be the winner of a fan vote among drivers who don’t advance by winning an Open stage.



Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez took Open front-row starting spots in a qualifying session on Saturday, but Reddick will have to drop to the pack to start the race after an unapproved adjustment to his car.

Sunday on-track activity at Texas will begin with the All-Star Open at 4:30 p.m. CT with the All-Star Race to follow at 7 p.m.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).