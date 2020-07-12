NASCAR Cup: All-Star Race full of change

By AMANDA VINCENT

Wednesday’s NASCAR All-Star Race will have a different look than all-star races of the past for several reasons, ranging from location to car appearance to rules changes, beginning with the move from Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. The cars will have a different look, with car numbers in a different location and the addition of underglow lighting. Also, the 2020 edition of the exhibition event will include the introduction the “choose cone” rule in a NASCAR national series.

This year’s All-Star Race was moved from Charlotte to Bristol because of a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. With the move to Bristol Motor Speedway, up to 30,000 will be allowed to attend. The 2020 All-Star Race will be the first at BMS and mark only the second time the event has been held somewhere other than Charlotte. The event, which has been held yearly since 1985, was hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in 1986.

“This NASCAR All-Star Race under the bright lights of Bristol is setting up to be a memorable event for ages to come,” Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “With a million dollar payout and no championship points on the line in this all out high-banked short track clash, it’s surely going to be a race that fans will not want to miss.”

NASCAR also will use the 2020 All-Star Race to experiment will car-number placement, moving the car numbers on the sides of cars from their usual placement on the door area back closer to the rear of the car. The move is to find additional space on cars that may be sold to sponsors. NASCAR is open to making the move permanent down the road, but for now, the number move is being restricted to the All-Star Race.

The other car-appearance change for the All-Star Race will be the addition of underglow lighting to cars already in the All-Star Race before Wednesday. Similar lighting was under cars participating in a burnout show in Nashville during 2019 Champion’s Week. Fords will have blue lights, Toyotas will have red underglow lights, and Chevrolet amber.

Drivers who will head into Wednesday already in the All-Star Race will include drivers who won points-paying races in 2019 or up to the day of the All-Star Race this year, former All-Star Race winners who still compete in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time and former Cup Series champions who still race full-time in the series. Four additional drivers will be added to the All-Star Race on Wednesday — winners of the three stages in a preliminary NASCAR Open and the winner of an online fan vote.

Drivers not already in the All-Star Race will compete in the Open, an 85-lap race divided into two 35-lap and a 15-lap stage. The All-Star Race will be 140-laps long with stages of 55, 35, 35 and 15 laps. Only green-flag laps will count in the final stage, and unlimited overtime attempts will be made for a green-flag finish. The Open is scheduled for an approximate 7 p.m. ET green flag, with the All-Star Race to follow at approximately 8:30 p.m. Both will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Drivers already in the All-Star Race include Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Justin Haley, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr.

Another All-Star Race experiment on Wednesday will be the “choose cone” rule that is commonly used in late-model racing around the U.S. The rule is meant to eliminate jockeying for positions on pit road by allowing drivers to choose whether they want to restart in the inside line or outside line. Decisions also will affect a drivers starting position. For example, if a driver is third out of the pits and chooses to start on the inside, and the other two off pit road in front of him also choose the inside line, that driver would start third in the inside line, in the fifth, overall, position when you include those chosing to start on the outside. If that same driver chooses to start in the outside line while the two drivers off pit road in from of him choose the inside line, that driver would restart in the first position on the outside, in the front row, in what is, essentially, the second position.

“There has already been an incredible amount of buzz around this year’s NASCAR All-Star Race with the move to Bristol Motor Speedway,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “In addition to the thrilling racing we’re used to seeing at Bristol, the choose rule is going to add another dynamic to the race. Drivers and fans have been asking for this change, and I can’t think of a better time to try it than the all-star race.”

