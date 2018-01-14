NASCAR Cup: alleged intruders at Richard Childress’ home face additional charges

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three men who allegedly broke into the home of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress in late December face additional charges, according to a Motorsport.com report.

Niquan Victorin and Kade Hines of Winston-Salem, N.C., and Armeka Vantonne Spinks of Salisbury, N.C., now have been charged with conspiracy to commit first degree burglary and possession of stolen firearms. As a result, each man received an additional $200,000 bond, according to the Davidson County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office. At the time of their arrest on Dec. 29, they were charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing and held on a $250,000 secured bond. They are scheduled to appear in Lexington (N.C.) District Court on Jan. 29.

Three three men, allegedly, attempted to break into the lower level of Childress’ home at approximately 10:30 p.m. Dec. 17 while Childress and his wife, Judy, were at home. After hearing glass breaking in the lower level of his home, Childress fired multiple shots at them with a handgun. Neither the intruders nor Childress were injured and nothing was stolen.

Victorin, Hines and Spinks already have a previously scheduled court date March 5 for a felony charge in Forsyth County, N.C. Spinks also is scheduled to appear in court Friday on multiple counts relating to a traffic stop in Rowan County, N.C.

