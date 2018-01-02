NASCAR Cup: alleged Richard Childress home intruders arrested

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three men have been arrested for allegedly attempted to burglarize the home of NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Richard Childress in Lexington, N.C., on Dec. 17, the Davidson County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, according to an NBC Sports report.

Niquan Victorin, 20, and 18-year-olds Chantz Kade Hines and Armeka Vantonne Spinks, all of North Carolina, were arrested and charged Dec. 29 with one count of first degree trespassing and one count of attempted first degree burglary. They are being held in the Davidson County Detention Center and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on Jan. 29.

Three masked individuals broke into Childress’ home at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 17, according to a report from WXII Channel 12, a Winston-Salem, N.C., television station.

Childress and his wife, Judy, were home and heard glass breaking in the lower level of their home. Childress fired several shots from a handgun at the intruders. Nothing was stolen.

Victorin, Hines and Spinks already have a previously scheduled court date March 5 for a felony charge in Forsyth County, N.C. Spinks also is scheduled to appear in court Friday on multiple counts relating to a traffic stop in Rowan County, N.C.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).