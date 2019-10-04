NASCAR Cup: Ally sticks with Hendrick Motorsports through 2023

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Ally Financial would continue as the full-season primary sponsor of its No. 48 Chevrolet driven by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series through the 2023 season. A press release from the race team also alluded to Johnson’s storied NASCAR career ending by the time Ally’s new deal with HMS does.

“The agreement all but guarantees that seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will finish his legendary full-time NASCAR career with Ally as his primary sponsor,” the release read.

Ally is in its first season of sponsorship of the No. 48, replacing Johnson and Hendrick Motorsports’ longtime sponsor, Lowe’s.

“Our first year with Jimmie and the team at Hendrick Motorsports has been phenomenal,” Ally Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer Andrea Brimmer said. “Jimmie’s the ultimate competitor, and Ally is proud to support him and the rest of the No. 48 team. We are thrilled to extend our contract and build on the incredible momentum we’ve established. This sponsorship goes way beyond just putting our logo on the car. It’s built on our shared values for doing right in the communities we race in, while growing our brand with passionate, new audiences. We look forward to many more exciting laps together.”

Ally’s latest deal with HMS adds three years to the sponsor-race team relationship, as HMS announced last year that Ally would be primary sponsor of the No. 48 in 2019 and 2020.

Johnson is under contract with HMS through the 2020 season. His plans beyond the 2020 season will be announced at a later date.

Johnson has 83-career Cup Series wins in 644 starts between since 2001. After three races in 2001, he went full-time in the Cup Series in 2002. His seven championships tie him with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most all-time. Johnson’s seven championships include a record five-consecutive between 2006 and 2010. Johnson’s 83 wins tie him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list. His most recent race win came in 2017 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and his most recent championship was in 2016.

Lowe’s was his primary sponsor for all his Cup Series races prior to the 2019 season.

