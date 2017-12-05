NASCAR Cup: Andy Petree new Vice President of Competition at Richard Childress Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing announced Monday that Andy Petree has been announced RCR’s Vice President of Competition and Dr. Eric Warren has been named the team’s Chief Technology Officer.

“These organizational moves will strengthen our competition department tremendously,” Richard Childress Racing Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said. “We felt that Andy did an exceptional job in the past month during his review of our competition area. Bringing him on as a Vice President of Competition is a valuable addition to our leadership team.”

RCR named Petree to an advisory role in October. He has a history with the Childress organization. He was crew chief for the late Dale Earnhardt on the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet team in the Winston (now-Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup Series from 1993 through 1995 before he started his own Cup Series team in 1996. Petree has 25 wins as a Cup Series crew chief, 15 of those coming with Earnhardt and Childress.

“I’ve known Andy for a long time and we’re thrilled to have him work alongside our team, including Eric in his new role as Chief Technology Officer,” Childress said. “This move will allow Eric to use his years of experience and many technical talents to focus on engineering and the application of emerging technologies.”

Warren joined Richard Childress Racing late in 2012 as Director of Competition and has been a part of 24 race wins across NASCAR’s three national Series (Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Cup) in the time since, He also played a role in an Xfinity Series championship for RCR with driver Austin Dillon in 2013. Warren has been involved in stock car racing since 1997 in roles including competition director, chief aerodynamicist and technical director, according to an RCR press release.

