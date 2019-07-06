NASCAR Cup: Andy Seuss plans debut at New Hampshire

MOORESVILLE, NC – DECEMBER 10: Andy Seuss, Champion of the Whelen Southern Modified Tour, poses for a portrait during the NWAAS Series Champions Media Day and Champions Portraits at GoPro Motorplex on December 10, 2015 in Mooresville, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Andy Seuss plans to make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut July 21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing entry.

“It’s a dream come true, a dream I had honestly gave up on,” Seuss said. “I can’t thank Rick (Ware, team owner) enough for pursuing me to do this. To do it at my home track, where I’ll be surrounded by my family, friends and everyone that has supported me for so long just makes it that much more amazing.”

Seuss, a native of Hampstead, N.H., has one NASCAR national-series start to his credit. He ran 20 laps of the 2016 NASCAR Truck Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in 2016 before crashing out of the race. Most of Seuss’ NASCAR experience has come in a modified, with 51 starts in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and 115 in the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour. He has 22 wins on the Southern Modified Tour and is two-time Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion, winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

“RWR is very excited to have a proven champion behind the wheel of the No. 51 Jacob Companies Monster Energy Cup Series car,” RWR owner Rick Ware said. “I have been following Andy’s success for some time now, and I am thrilled that we were able to put this together. Having a New Hampshire driver, with proven success, in the car at NHMS is going to be very special. The entire RWR crew is ready to build Andy a good car and see what he can do with it.”

Seuss also has 12-career ARCA Menards Series starts, including three this year. His best ARCA finish was a second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017.

