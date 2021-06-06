NASCAR Cup: Anthony Alfredo’s crew chief ejected at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT



Anthony Alfredo, driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, will have to drop to the back for the start of the Toyota/Safe Mart 350 on Sunday and his crew chief, Seth Barbour, has been ejected from the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway garage and pit areas because of an inspection violation prior to the race.



The issue was with a body piece NASCAR officials didn’t like and required the team replace. All cars passed pre-race inspection on the first or second attempt.

FRM Competition Director Derrick Finley will be the fill-in crew chief on the No. 38 team for Sunday’s race.



Alfredo was supposed to start the race from the 28th position in the 37-car field.



