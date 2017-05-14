NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola airlifted to hospital after Kansas crash

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola was airlifted to the Kansas University Medical Center after a hard three-car crash on lap 200 of the GoBowling.com 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He was conscious. Joey Logano and Danica Patrick also were involved. Logano and Patrick climbed from their cars under their own power and were treated and released from the track’s infield care center.

“All I know is that I all of a sudden crashed,” Patrick said. “I definitely had a feeling it was the 22 (Logano), and I am sure that the doctors in the medical center checking my neurological abilities are glad to know I was right that it was Joey. When he said he had a failure, I can’t say it made me feel that much better in the moment. I am just frustrated for the lack of breaks I get.”

A mechanical issue resulted in Logano’s car making a hard left and making contact with Patrick. Patrick’s car caught fire, and Almirola was collected. Almirola had to be extricated from his car and was taken, on a stretcher, to the infield care center. He remained conscious.

“I’m okay, just saying a lot of prayers for Aric right now,” Logano said. “A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car. I don’t know what it was. I noticed as I was trying to go in. I tried to back it off, but you’re going 215 (mph), and it’s hard to check-up.”

The race was red-flaged for over 27 minutes to remove Almirola from his car and for track clean-up.

UPDATE: According to a Richard Petty Motorsports press release, Almirola is in stable condition and will remain in the hospital overnight for further observation.

