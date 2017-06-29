NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola cleared to test

By AMANDA VINCENT

Recovery is going well for sidelined driver Aric Almirola, who fractured his T5 vertebra in a crash during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City in May. He told Motorsport.com that his doctors have cleared him to begin testing in the next couple of weeks. Almirola hopes to race again as early as the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 16.

“Good news from the docs,” Almirola texted, according to the Motorsport.com report. “My CT scan shows really good bone growth in the damaged vertebrae. Doctors were pleased and have cleared me to test in the next two weeks. As long as that goes well and I have no pain, I will be cleared to resume competition.”

Almirola already has been on a shaker rig and reported no soreness from that test.

In the races since Almirola’s Kansas wreck, drivers including Regan Smith, Darrell Wallace Jr. and road-course specialist Billy Johnson have substituted for him behind the wheel of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford. Wallace will drive the car in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday night and is expected to continue driving the car until Almirola’s return.

Almirola ran the first 11 races of the season. The Daytona race will be the sixth he’s missed. He’s also expected to miss the July 8 race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta before the possible return at New Hampshire.

Almirola posted two top-fives and three top-10 finishes in his first 11 races of the year.

