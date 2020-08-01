NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola draws pole for New Hampshire

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JULY 19: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Hometown Original Ford, walks on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on July 19, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The luck of the draw was, once again, on Aric Almirola’s side when NASCAR Cup Series teams drew for starting positions for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He drew the pole starting position for Sunday’s race — his third pole and sixth front-row starting spot in the last 12 races.

“It kind of takes you back to Saturday-night, short-track racing,” Almirola said of racing at NHMS. “It’s a mile track, but it races like a short track. You go there and see the Modified division there and it makes you feel like when you were a kid and racing Late Models. It’s a fun track to race at, and I’ve had some success there, and I’ve run well there in the past.”

All three manufacturers in the series came away from the random drawing with representation in the top-three starting positions. Toyota driver Denny Hamlin drew the second spot to start the race alongside Almirola’s Ford on the front row. Chevrolet driver Chase Elliott drew the third starting position.

“I just think I’m a short-track guy at heart,” Hamlin, a three-time winner at NHMS, said. “I’ve always adapted to the flat mile tracks, whether it be Phoenix, three-quarter mile at Richmond, or New Hampshire. It just seems like the flat tracks, flat short tracks, I have always been really, really good at. It feels like an eternity since we’ve run a short track other than the All-Star Race. We’re going to be going back there with a different aerodynamic package from what we ran last year, so we can’t just rely on the notes that we have from previous years. The closest thing we could use is probably Phoenix earlier this year, but I wrecked out of that race early so we don’t have a whole lot of notes to go by. I’m sure we’ll be pretty close when we unload on Sunday. With the way this team has performed this year and New Hampshire fitting my driving style, I think we can add another win to the year this weekend.”

Elliott will share the second row with the Ford of Brad Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick, a four-time winner at NHMS, including the last two races there, drew the seventh starting position.

As the top-12 teams in owner points drew for the top-12 starting positions, seven-time Jimmie Johnson was in the drawing among teams 13th through 24th in points for corresponding starting spots. He drew the 20th position for the fourth-consecutive race.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at NHMS:

