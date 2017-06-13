NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola hopes to return in July

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sidelined Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola hopes to return to his seat in the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford in July. He continues to recover from a compression fracture in his back, sustained in a crash during the GoBowling.com 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 13.

“You want to start doing everything you used to do,’’ Almirola told NBC Sports on Tuesday. “I feel great standing here. I want to go up in the gym and I want to grab the 60-pound dumbbells and go sit down and start bench-pressing, but I can’t do that. I feel like I could right now because there’s no pain. I physically can’t do that. The torque on my back, the load on my spine, I can’t take that right now. I have to be aware of what my limitations are because I don’t want to set myself back. I’m doing so well in the recovery process. It’s about getting my range of motion back, getting my mobility back, getting my cardio back. I’m going to have to slowly work on my strength until the bone is all the way healed because I don’t want to re-injure or do something to slow down my recovery and put myself four to six weeks further behind.’’

According to an NBC Sports story, Almirola said his doctors liked what they saw on a scan last week, and he’s scheduled for another scan June 28. His therapy/recovery process includes laser and massage therapy and swimming. Although not yet ready to climb into a race car, Almirola has regained his range of motion.

He hopes to make his return July 16 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon or July 23 for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will drive the No. 43 until Almirola’s return. Wallace made his debut with the team and in the Cup Series, overall, at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday. Regan Smith drove the car in the two previous points-paying races at Dover (Del.) International Speedway and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and the Monster Energy Open exhibition race at Charlotte.

