NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola loses car chief at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola and the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team will be without car chief Chad Haney for the remainder of the Dover (Del.) International Speedway, including Sunday’s Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Haney was ejected from DIS prior to Friday’s Cup Series qualifying session, because the No. 10 car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice.

Almirola heads into the Dover race in a tie with SHR teammate Clint Bowyer for 10th in the points standings. He qualified seventh for Sunday’s race.

