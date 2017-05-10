NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola loses points, crew chief for three races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Drew Blickensderfer, crew chief on the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford team for Aric Almirola in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has been fined $65,000 and suspended for three races by NASCAR and Almirola and the race team have been docked 35 points, because the No. 43 car failed post-race inspection after Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, according to NASCAR’s weekly penalty report released on Wednesday.

The rules infraction was an issue with the rear-wheel steer, discovered during laser inspection at the track after the race. As a result, Almirola’s fourth-place finish at Talladega was deemed “encumbered” by NASCAR.

“We accept NASCAR’s decision and will continue to work to get the most out of our race cars every week while maintaining the NASCAR rulebook,” Richard Petty Motorsports Director of Competition Philippe Lopez said in statement. “We look forward to Kansas this weekend.”

Prior to the points deduction, Almirola was one point outside the top-16 playoff window.

Ken Davis, crew chief on the No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet team that had Elliott Sadler in its car at Talladega, was fined $10,000 because the car was missing a lug nut after the race on Sunday. The No. 7 team and Sadler race sparingly in the Cup Series.

NASCAR’s latest penalty report also included an indefinite suspension for team member Reid T. Ferguson for a behavioral issue. According to the report, Ferguson was in violation of the sanctioning’s substance abuse policy.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)