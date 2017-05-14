NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola medical update

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Petty Motorsports released a statement Sunday, announcing that Aric Almirola, driver of the team’s No. 43 Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, has been released from a Kansas hospital with a comprassion fracture to his T5 vertebra. He plans to fly home to Mooresville, N.C., today and will follow-up with doctors in the Charlotte, N.C. area.

The injury was sustained in a three-car crash, also involving Joey Logano and Danica Patrick, on lap 199 of the GoBowling.com 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. Logano suffered a mechanical failure that caused his car to veer left into Patrick. Patrick’s car caught fire and was hit by Almirola’s car.

Patrick and Logano were able to climb from their cars and were treated and released from the Kansas Speedway infield care center. Almirola, though, was cut from his car and airlifted to a Kansas hospital. The race was red-flagged for 27 minutes and 42 seconds.

