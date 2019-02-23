NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola on pole at Atlanta

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22, 2019 in Hampton, Georgia.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola claimed his second-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole Friday by posting a 30.550-second/181.473 mph lap in the third of three rounds of qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Almirola’s final-round lap was the only lap throughout the qualifying session over the 181 mph mark. Sunday’s race will be the first featuring some variation of NASCAR’s new aerodynamic rules package.

“We knew our car had a lot of raw speed in it, and through the rounds, the adjustments that Johnny was making kept making our car a little bit better,” Almirola said. “I think we ran an 84, and then, we ran a 75 in round two, but we were getting it done on lap one. In the first round, there was a little bit of confusion leaving pit road. I feel like that might have cost us a little bit. Then, that final round, just was really good execution by the whole team. The changes that the engineers and Johnny made to the car. Honestly, the car that the guys brought, we were good right off the truck. We were second in practice, and we carried that speed through qualifying. In that final round, we knew that a second lap was going to be faster than the first. That first lap, we kind of decided to throw that lap away and work on building the speed up. That second lap just really executed and hit all my marks perfectly and was able to be good enough and had a really fast lap to get the pole, which is really cool, because I haven’t done it in like seven years. That was pretty neat.”

Ford took four of the top-five positions on the Atlanta race starting grid. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified second to join Almirola on the front row, while Almirola’s Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez qualified third and fifth, respectively.

“Good, I’ve finally got something on Clint,” Almirola said.

The lone non-Ford driver in the first two rows for Sunday’s race was Toyota driver Denny Hamlin, who qualified fourth to share row two with Bowyer. Hamlin will have Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch right behind him on the grid after Busch qualified sixth.

Bowyer, who hasn’t won a Cup Series pole since 2007, was fastest all day Friday, until the final round of qualifying. He and Almirola were the top-two in the day’s only practice session. In the first round of qualifying, Bowyer and Almirola, again, were first and second on the speed chart, with Bowyer posting a round-topping 30.675-second/180.733 mph lap. In the second round, Bowyer was fastest, again, with a 30.714-second/180.504 mph lap, followed by Suarez and Almirola in second and third.

Meanwhile, their SHR teammate and last year’s Atlanta race winner, Kevin Harvick, failed to advance to the final round in qualifying. Instead, his efforts ended in the second round with an 18th-place starting spot.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).