NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola on pole for Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 01: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, practices for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 01, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The front row has been familiar territory for Aric Almirola at the start of NASCAR Cup Series races since the stock-car racing sanctioning body resumed racing after an approximate two-month break that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. Almirola will start from the pole Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 after a blind draw among the top-12 team in Cup Series car-owner points. Sunay’s pole will be Almirola’s second in the five most recent races and fifth front-row start in the 14 races since NASCAR returned to racing.

Ford teams drew both front-row starting positions for the Texas race, with Ryan Blaney drawing the second starting spot to start alongside Almirola.

Meanwhile, the second row on Sunday’s starting grid went to the Busch family, with older brother Kurt Busch drawing the third starting position and younger brother Kyle the fourth.

The Busch brothers’ Chevrolet and Toyota will be the meat in a Ford sandwich when the race takes the green flag Sunday, with Almirola’s Stewart-Haas teammate Kevin Harvick and Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski drawing third-row starting spots.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).