NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola postpones retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from Motorsport.com, Aric Almirola is nixing plans to retire at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Instead, he’ll remain the driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford with backing from longtime sponsor Smithfield in 2023, his new target final season.

An official announcement from SHR is expected within the next couple of weeks. At least two of the organization’s other three drivers also are expected to return next season — Kevin Harvick to the No. 4 and Chase Briscoe to the No. 14. The status of Cole Custer, driver of the No. 41, Ford is not certain, but SHR is optimistic for his return.

“Right now, I believe that’s what our plan is,” Stewart-Haas Racing Chief Competition Director Greg Zipadelli said.

Almirola has been with SHR since 2018. Two of his three-career wins have come since joining the team, the most recent coming at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last season. Almirola has made 412 Cup Series starts since 2007 and has been a full-time competitor in the series since 2012. In addition to three wins, he has 28-career top-fives and 91 top-10 finishes.

