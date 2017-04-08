NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola races injured at Texas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, showed up for the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend, culminating in Sunday’s running of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, with an injured wrist. But the injury isn’t a racing-related injury. Instead, he hurt his wrist at home.

“I wish I had a cooler story,” Almirola told FOX Sports 1 Friday. “I tripped over my daughter’s scooter in the garage, and I hurt my wrist pretty bad.”

Almirola arrived at TMS with a brace on the wrist, but he opted to qualify his car without it, saying it was uncomfortable to wear when he drove his race car.

“It hurts like hell,” Amirola said. “It will be Okay. I get a week off next week.”

Almirola qualified 18th for Sunday’s race. The series will take the Easter weekend off before returning to action April 23 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

