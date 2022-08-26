NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola returns with multi-year deal

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, sits in his car in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Aric Almirola is extending his NASCAR Cup Series career by at least two more seasons as Stewart-Haas Racing announced Friday that Almirola has signed a multi-year deal with the team and longtime sponsor Smithfield.

Almirola announced in January that the 2022 season would be his last as a full-time Cup Series driver.

“I’ve learned a lot this year and perhaps the biggest learning was to never say never,” Almirola said. “I came into this year ready to soak everything up, and I have. I already knew I had the coolest job in the world, but being with my family and being there for (wife) Janice and (children) Alex and Abby was really important. My desire to compete and win never wavered, but I didn’t want it to come at the expense of family. We found a way to accommodate both and I’ve never been happier.

“Smithfield is a big part of that. They’ve been a part of my life for 11 years and, really, my entire NASCAR Cup Series career. They’re family to me. And, of course, it’s always nice to be wanted. Smithfield wanted me to continue representing them. Stewart-Haas Racing wanted me to continue driving their racecars. Everything just aligned, and it’s something we all embraced.

“The original decision to step away from fulltime racing at the end of the season was a family one, and so is this decision. Janice, Alex and Abby are just as excited as I am to continue racing the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang.”

Smithfield has backed Almirola since he became a full-time driver in the Cup Series with Richard Petty Motorsports. Almirola, then, joined Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018 and Smithfield followed.

Almirola has made 413-career starts in the Cup Series with 11 races remaining in the 2022 season. That career-tally includes a part-time opportunity with Dale Earnhardt Inc.-turned-Earnhardt Ganassi Racing before he went full-time in NASCAR’s top series. He has three-career wins, two of those with SHR. His most recent win came last season at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“All of us at SHR are very happy to have Aric back in our Smithfield Ford Mustang,” Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said. “I’ve always admired Aric because he’s always working to better himself, to find a better way. This year is proof of that.

“We’re in a tough sport, in terms of the competition and in terms of the commitment it takes to compete at this level. Even with all that, Aric has found a way to compete and enjoy life. That sounds simple, but achieving it is hard, yet Aric makes it look simple. It’s one of his many attributes, and it’s one of the many reasons why he’s such a good fit for Smithfield and for us. I’m proud of him and proud to extend our partnership with Smithfield.”

