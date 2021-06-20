NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola wins pole at Nashville

By AMANDA VINCENT



When the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green for the first time, ever, at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway and the first time in the Nashville area since 1984 for the Ally 400 on Sunday, it will do so with Aric Almirola on the pole. Almirola took the top starting spot with a 161.922 mph lap during a qualifying session Sunday morning.

“That’s been the hard part about this year – we got in a wreck at Daytona and immediately it puts you in a hole,” Almirola said of a lack of qualifying for most races this season. “Every race thereafter just keeps compounding and last week just always haunts you,” Almirola said. “You can’t ever start fresh the next week, because you’re starting deep in the field. Then, we’ve had a lot of other trouble, and we’re buried in points. It’s so hard to build any momentum off that. Finally, a good weekend, to come here and qualify on the pole.”



Kyle Busch and Joey Logano were second and third in qualifying.



“It was better than expected,” Busch said. “I didn’t expect to qualify that well, so that’s certainly a positive. Being able to get some speed in our Pedigree Camry, so it’s nice to have an upfront spot like that. Oh, so close to getting the pole. We don’t get the chance to qualify much anymore, and when you get that close, it’s like, damn, you have a goose egg in that column, because we are not good with the metric system. Overall, just hopefully, today is a good day. We struggled yesterday, so I wasn’t so sure what we would have in store for us today, but it felt okay right there. I have no idea what that means for a race car. We completely wholesaled everything and changed it last night, so we will see what we have later today.”

Almirola was the provisional pole sitter through nearly the entire 39-car qualifying season, going out and posting the eventual pole-winning lap second in the qualifying order.



Chevrolet was tops in the lone practice session on Saturday with the manufacturer in the top seven positions on the final speed chart, including a Hendrick Motorsports top-three. William Byron, who was fastest in practice, qualified fourth, highest among the Chevrolet camp. Byron, though, will drop to the back for the start of the race because of unapproved adjustments to his car.



Byron’s HMS teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott, who also were in the top-three in practice, qualified fifth and sixth.



The rest of the top-10 in qualifying in Nashville included Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney. Despite the top-10 qualifying effort, Jones will drop to the back for the start of the race after his team repaired damage to the car resulting from contact with the wall in qualifying.