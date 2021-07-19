NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola wins shortened race in Loudon

By AMANDA VINCENT



Aric Almirola became the first winner for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021 NASCAR Cup Series competition Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon when he took the checkered flag of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at the conclusion of lap 293, eight laps shy of the 301-lap scheduled distance. The race was called for darkness after a lengthy early-race red flag for rain.

“This is, by far, one of my favorite race tracks,” Almirola said. “I love coming up to the New England area and racing. I love this race track. I had this race won a couple years ago, and I gave it away. I lost it, and I am so glad to win a race here with this race team. God is so good. We’ve been through so much, and I’ve just stood the test and kept the faith. The team, everybody, they’ve just been working so hard. Smithfield, Ford, Go Bowling, Pit Boss Grills, everybody, Honeystinger, Shady Rays Sunglasses. There have been so many people that have just continued to support us through the crappiest year ever, and, man, this feels so good for them. My pit crew, they did a phenomenal job on pit road. All the guys that work on this car, they just keep fighting. They just keep digging, bringing the best race car they can bring every week, and it is no doubt, we have struggled, but guess what? We’re going playoff racing.”



Sunday’s win was Almirola’s third-career victory, his first since 2018. It also extended Ford’s string of consecutive wins at NHMS to four.



Christopher Bell closed on Almirola in the final 10 laps as Almirola struggled to get by the lapped car of Austin Dillon. Almirola, though, finally managed to pass Dillon and remain in front of Bell, relegating Bell to runner-up honors. Bell was the only non-Ford driver to finish in the top-six.



“How many laps did we run, 293? So eight laps; that sucks,” Bell said. “Really proud of everyone on this No. 20 Rheem Pristine Auction Camry. We did good. We kind of struggled early and made the car the best it was right there at the end. That’s all you can ask for and felt like we gave him a run for his money; that’s for sure.”

The Team Penske trio of drivers — Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney — rounded out the top-five. Logano recovered from a two-lap penalty early in the race for repairs during the red flag for his top-five finish.



The start of the race was controversial, especially after Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. wrecked while running first and second and a third JGR driver, Denny Hamlin; Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain lost control on a wet surface on lap six, two laps before the race was red-flagged for rain.

“We started the race under a mist. It never should have gone green to begin with, but then, it kept getting worse and worse lap over lap,” Busch said. “The lap before I went into (turn) one and it shoved the nose really bad, and I was able to keep it under control. It wasn’t bad enough. The next time I went down there, hell, I lifted at the flag stand – maybe a little past the flag stand, don’t get too dramatic – and just backed it in. We’ve been talking about it for two laps that it was raining. There’s no sense in saying what I want to say; it doesn’t do you any good.”

The wreck resulted in Busch’s retirement from the race. Truex continued after repairs to his car.

“The rear is not bad, the suspension isn’t bad, but the splitter is on the earth under caution,” Truex said during the red flag. “A lot of stuff bent up under the left front splitter. Obviously, that’s a critical, important part of the car to get around here fast. Try to get it off the race track and soldier on, but we felt like we were going to have a good car today. It’s a real shame.”

Chase Elliott was the race leader after the track was dried and the race restarted. Blaney was the stage-one winner at lap 75, though, after taking the lead from Elliott on lap 62. Team Penske teammates were first and second at the end of the opening stage, as Elliott also lost second to Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick was up front for the start of the 110-lap second stage, getting off pit road first during the caution that followed the opening stage. After winning the opening stage, Blaney lost multiple positions on two-consecutive trips down pit road.

Meanwhile, Harvick continued up front until Keselowski took what would be a stage-two winning lead on lap 146, as Keselowski was still the frontrunner when the stage ended on lap 185. Harvick and Blaney were second and third at the end of the stage for an all-Ford top-three.

Keselowski and Blaney led laps eatly in the third and final stage before Almirola took the lead on lap 246. After a cycle of green-flag pit stops a few laps later, Almirola cycled back to the lead when Matt DiBenedetto was the last driver to make his final pit stop on lap 274.

Harvick finished sixth, Kyle Larson was seventh, Chastain eighth, Bowman ninth, and Hamlin rounded out the top-10.