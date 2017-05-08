NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola’s car fails post-race inspection at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aric Almirola finished fourth in the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday, matching his season-best finish of fourth in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. But his No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford failed post-race laser inspection.

Possible penalties will be announced later in the week.

The No. 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing Chevrolet team, which races sparingly in the Cup Series also may face penalties. The No. 7, driven at Talladega by NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Elliott Sadler, was missing a lug nut after the race. Sadler finished 17th in Sunday’s race.