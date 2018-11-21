NASCAR Cup: Aric Almirola’s crew chief fined for lug nut at Homestead

By AMANDA VINCENT
What is expected to be the final NASCAR penalty report of 2018 was released by the sanctioning body on Tuesday. It detailed only one penalty from the season-ending race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Ford EcoBoost 400.
John Klausmeier, crew chief on the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Aric Almirola in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, was fined $10,000, because the No. 10 car had a lug nut loose or missing after Sunday’s race.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).