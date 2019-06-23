NASCAR Cup: asphalt patch applied at Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, qualifies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 22, 2019 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A raised strip of asphalt was added to the inside of turn five in the Carousel of Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Friday night in an attempt to keep the track clean ahead of Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. The Cup Series is using the Carousel portion of the track for the first time since 1997.

During practice Friday, multiple drivers ran off the track in the Carousel and the result was dirt on the racing surface.

“Everybody was just cutting the asphalt and putting their right (side tires) in the dirt and just spraying dirt all over the track,” Kyle Busch said during an interview on FOX Sports 1. “We needed to do something about that. I got messed up on my (mock) qualifying lap. Everytime you go through there, it’s getting dirtier and dirtier. Somebody in front of you is spraying dirt on the race track. You just never knew what you had when you went through there.”

Busch ran off the track in the Carousel at least twice in practice.

According to a tweet from NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass on Saturday, the new strip is four feet by 180 feet.

“NASCAR has put down asphalt last night where cars where using the grass in turn 5. 4 feet wide, 180 feet in length. Looks like a hump,” Pockrass’ tweet (@BobPockrass) read.

