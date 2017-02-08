NASCAR Cup: at-track medical changes made

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has changed the make-up of the medical support team for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, combining local medical team with traveling doctors and paramedics, according to an announcement from NASCAR on Wednesday.

NASCAR has paired with American Medical Response for the addition of doctors and paramedics that will travel with the rest of the Cup Series from track to track, race weekend to race weekend. They will work with locally-provided staff, including emergency room physicians, at track infield care centers each weekend. AMR already provides EMS services at several NASCAR-sanctioned tracks.

“This partnership further strengthens NASCAR’s medical response capability, making our well-established medical-response system even better,” NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell said. “AMR is a leader in the emergency services sector, and its doctors and paramedics add another layer of expertise to the immediate response team.”

According to a press release from NASCAR, AMR state-licensed doctors and paramedics will be located in a chase vehicle with two NASCAR Track Services personnel during races to respond to on-track incidents.

“We’re excited about this partnership with NASCAR,” AMR President and Chief Executive Officer Edward Van Home said. “We’re going to work collaboratively with NASCAR and local teams to share the best EMS practices and ensure the highest quality of care.”

