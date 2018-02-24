NASCAR Cup: Atlanta Motor Speedway race start pushed up an hour

By AMANDA VINCENT

The scheduled start of Sunday Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway has been pushed up an hour, to 1 p.m. ET from an originally scheduled 2 p.m. ET start, the track announced Saturday.

The earlier start is an attempt by NASCAR and AMS to beat rain that is expected Sunday.

When the race takes the green flag, Kyle Busch will start on the pole with Ryan Newman alongside on the front row.

All other site activity, including pre-race ceremonies and a Chris Janson concert, scheduled for Sunday, also have been moved up an hour.

The race still will be shown live on FOX.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).