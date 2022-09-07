NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric clinches top rookie honors

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 07: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards/Libman Ford, sits in his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nine races may remain in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but Austin Cindric already has clinched 2022 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year honors. Actually, he locked up the honor over a week ago, with 10 races remaining, when he officially advanced to the series playoffs.

Cindric won’t be recognized officially as Rookie-of-the-Year until championship festivities in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 1, though.

After running a partial schedule of seven Cup Series while competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, he moved to NASCAR premier series full-time this year to fill the No. 2 Team Penske Ford seat vacated by Brad Keselowski.

Cindric became the first driver to unofficially lock himself into this year’s playoffs when he kicked off his first full-time season in NASCAR’s top series by winning the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. That race was his eighth-career Cup Series start.

“I know there’s going to be highs and lows, being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong,” Cindric said after the win. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb the mountain we’ve got ahead of us on the 2 team. But we’re in the playoffs. That’s one good box checked.”

The first 27 races of Cindric’s rookie campaign also have produced five top-fives and eight top-10 finishes.

Cindric is the only rookie in the playoffs, so he is guaranteed to finish highest in the overall driver points standings among the 2022 rookie class that also includes Harrison Burton (No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford) and Todd Gilliland (No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford).

“I can’t say I’ve really put a number on things, but certainly advancing as far in the playoffs as possible is where my head is at and where I think this team is looking for,” Cindric said ahead of the first playoff race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. “I think it’s also something that we’re capable of. We come into the playoffs pretty low on playoff points, but at the same time, eight points puts me fifth right now, so it’s pretty tight. It’s been a tight season and I think execution and consistency has been at a premium, and I think those that are able to perform in that manner is where I think I have to have my mind. I think we’re gonna have to put three really great races together to move onto the next round and start all over again. With that mentality, I don’t think there’s much to lose and a lot to gain. Like I said, it’s my rookie season and I’m only gonna get better from here. We’re only gonna get better as a team from here, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter (autoracingdaily) or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).