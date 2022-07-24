NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric loses crew chief, pit crew members for four races

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 28: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards/Cardell Cabinetry Ford, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric will be without crew chief Jeremy Bullins and pit crew members Curtis Thompson and Patrick Day for Sunday’s M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Bullins, Thompson and Gray were each suspended for the next four NASCAR CUP series races after a wheel cane off the No. 2 Team Penske Ford at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 17.

The No. 2 team is the latest in a long line of teams penalized with suspensions for wheels coming off during races in 2022. Cindric’s wheel came off on pit road and resulted in suspensions, even though the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Christopher Bell was not penalized when a wheel came off Bell’s car the previous weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Prior to the Bell incident, NASCAR modified its rule on wheels coming off, making the call whether or not to penalize teams a judgement call when wheels are lost on pit road, as opposed to automatic suspensions when wheels are lost on-track, at speed under green-flag conditions.

Other teams that have faced suspensions for wheels coming off this year have included the Kaulig Racing team of Justin Haley (twice), The Money Racing team of Kaz Grala, the Front Row Motorsports team of Todd Gilliland, the Spire Motorsports team of Corey LaJoe, the 23XI Racing team of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, the Live Fast Racing team of B.J. McLeod, the Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin, the Kaulig Racing team of A.J. Allmendinger, the Hendrick Motorsports team of Kyle Larson and the Roush Fenway Keselowski team of Chris Buescher.

Kurt Busch and his No. 45 23XI team also escaped penalty when a wheel came off his car at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The lack of suspensions for that team was attributed to the wheel coming off in his pit stall and there not being a provision for that, specifically, in the rule.

