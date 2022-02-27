NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric on pole in Fontana

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards/Quaker State Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



With the COVID-19 pandemic altering the NASCAR schedules in 2020 and 2021, Sunday’s Wise Power 400 will be the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., since early 2020. And the first Cup race at the track in over 700 days will have a new driver leading the 36-car race field to the green flag — Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric. After claiming his first-career Cup Series race win the previous weekend in the Daytona 500, Cindric posted a 41.126-second/174.647 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying in Fontana Saturday to claim his first-career pole for his ninth-career start.

“I would say the last time I approached a qualifying session having to talk myself into my own lap as much as I had to today was back when I raced USF 200 in 2013 or 2014 and went to IRP the night before the 500,” Cindric said. “I know that is probably gibberish to the entire NASCAR fan base but that is what today reminded me of. There is so much learning and so much going on and it is all happening really fast. As a driver, you can’t be distracted by the crashes or mistakes or the short amount of time. I had all the data I needed today to learn what I needed to do and go apply it. It is fun to be able to go do that. Like Erik (Jones) was saying, it is easy for me to be happy about it but there are a lot of guys that had pretty rough days and put some teams in some rough spots for the west coast swing. It was pretty awesome. Pretty dramatic. I thought my lap wasn’t going to stand. I thought my one and two was money but my three and four were a bit conservative mostly because my one and two was money. I didn’t talk myself into going deep like I wanted to in three. Anyway, just an awesome couple of days and an awesome way to start things out but I don’t think it guarantees anything for the race but is certainly a lot of fun to be able to go through that.”



Cindric will share the front row with Erik Jones.

“I definitely left a bit out there. I thought we probably could have had a shot there for the pole, but missed [turns] one and two a bit. But nonetheless, I’m proud of number one, Petty GMS Motorsports; and number two, Dave (Elenz, crew chief) coming into a new role this year and being really strong right off the bat. We were strong at the Clash, Daytona and here. Obviously, there’s a long way to go tomorrow, but I’m happy with how we’ve started with the No. 43 FOCUSFactor Chevrolet.”



Spins were rather common Saturday across practice and qualifying. Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. were among the drivers who spun or wrecked in practice and, then, failed to make a lap in qualifying.



Kurt Busch, meanwhile, was barred from making a qualifying attempt after three failures in inspection.



Additional drivers struggled in qualifying. Almirola spun in the opening round of qualifying but managed to not hit anything.



Chase Elliott was fastest in the first round of qualifying, but he was one of four of the 10 drivers to advance to round to and spin in the final round.



Joe Gibbs teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin were third and fourth-fastest in the final round of qualifying to claim second-row positions on the starting grid. Daniel Hemric and Ryan Blaney took third-row starting spots.



Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and William Byron all spun in the final round and, as a result, wound up in the seventh through 10th starting spots. Keselowski and Logano will have to drop to the back for the green flag, though, after making repairs to their cars.



“The cars are hard to drive, and they’re supposed to be that way,” Keselowski said.



Below, is the starting grid for the Wise Power 400: