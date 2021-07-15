NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric to No. 2 and Harrison Burton to No. 21 in 2022

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 27: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Car Shop Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Austin Cindric will drive the No. 2 Team Penske Ford and Harrison Burton the No. 21 Wood Brother Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, according to announcements from both race teams on Thursday.



Both Cindric and Burton are competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, with Cindric also contesting Cup Series races part-time. Cindric already had been announced as the full-time driver of the No. 21 for next season, replacing Matt DiBenedetto. Wood Brothers Racing has a technical alliance with Team Penske.



The change in plans for Cindric is a result of Brad Keselowski’s departure from Team Penske’s No. 2 at the end of 2021. Keselowski is expected to move to Roush Fenway Racing with an offer of partial ownership.



Cindric is the reigning Xfinity Series champion and is the points leader 18 races into the 2021 season. He is in his fourth full-time season in the Xfinity Series season and has 12-career wins, including four, so far, this year.



“Austin is a champion and has proven his abilities both on and off the track,” Roger Penske said. “The Cup Series is a big step for any rookie, but making this move now, in conjunction with the introduction of the new Next Gen car, makes sense. He has gained valuable experience this year competing in a handful of races at the Cup level, and he has shown that he belongs out there.”

In six starts in the Cup Series this year from behind the wheel of the No. 33, a part-time entry for Team Penske, Cindric has a best finish of 15th in his debut at the Daytona 500.



Burton moves to the Ford camp after racing for Totota, first, with Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and, then, with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series. He is in his second season of full-time competition in the Xfinity Series with four-career wins, all coming last season. He is fifth in the Xfinity driver standings with five top-five finishes in the first 18 races.



“Since I began racing quarter midgets, the hope and goal was always to become a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Burton said. “Now, I get to do this with one of the most storied teams in NASCAR history in the Wood Brothers and with an association with Ford Motor Company and Ford Performance. I don’t think I could have dreamt of a better situation to put myself in when it comes to the start of my NASCAR Cup Series career. Add to that the technical alliance with Team Penske and the knowledge I’ll gain from working with their drivers, and I’m really excited for 2022 and the future. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t thank Eddie and Len Wood enough for giving me this chance.”

