NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric to run partial schedule in 2021

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/NIBCO Ford, 2020 Regular Season Championship trophy prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Cindric has signed a contract extension with Team Penske that will keep the driver behind the wheel of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021 and will give him the opportunity to run select NASCAR Cup Series races next season. In 2022, Cindric is expected to move to the Cup Series full-time to drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, replacing Matt DiBenedetto, through an alliance between the two race teams.

“As we continue to position our team for future success, it is important to make sure Austin continues his development in the Xfinity Series with Team Penske,” Team Penske owner Roger Penske said. “Austin has made great strides in recent years and he has become a consistent winner and a true championship contender this season. He will continue his natural progression and get some Cup Series experience in 2021. That will help him prepare for a full season in 2022 with the new NextGen car, racing the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing.”

Cindric is in his third year of competition as a full-time Xfinity Series driver. He has five wins, so far, through 29 races of the 33-race 2020 season. Those five wins came in a span of six races. He remains a favorite for the 2020 Xfinity Series title after winning the 2020 regular-season title and trailing only fellow-Ford driver Chase Briscoe in wins this season.

“This is a big step forward in my career long-term, and I am humbled and motivated by the opportunity and the confidence that Team Penske, Ford Performance, the Wood Brothers, and all of our partners have expressed in my abilities and my development as a driver,” Cindric said. “Every race car driver wants to advance in his career, and I can‘t think of a better way to do that than on a clear path with Team Penske that will eventually lead to a full-time opportunity in the NASCAR Cup Series. I‘m really excited for this next chapter in my development to continue working towards competing and trying to win at the highest level. Another season of experience in the Xfinity Series will be beneficial, and I‘m looking forward to competing in some Cup Series races in 2021 to prepare for a full season in 2022.”

Overall, Cindric has seven-career Xfinity Series wins in 96 races. He also has a win in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

