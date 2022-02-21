NASCAR Cup: Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Austin Cindric kicked off his first full-time NASCAR Cup Series season by winning the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The win came in his eighth-career Cup Series start and on car owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday.

“I’m surrounded by great people. That’s all there is to it,” Cindric said. “I know there’s going to be highs and lows, being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong. I’m just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb the mountain we’ve got ahead of us on the 2 team. “But we’re in the playoffs. That’s one good box checked. My gosh, what an awesome group of fans, what an awesome race car. Just really thankful.”



Cindric’s first win came after a block on Team Penske Ryan Blaney on the final lap of the race that was scheduled for 200 laps but extended a lap by an overtime restart following a caution for a crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher with six laps remaining.



Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finished second for the second time in the Daytona 500.



“I’m going to be pissed off about this one for a while,” Wallace said. “I was happy on the first second place we got a couple years ago. This one sucks when you’re that close, but all-in-all, happy for our team, happy for our partners, and on to California.”



The Toyota driver was the only non-Ford driver in the top-five at the checkered flag and one of only three drivers from outside the Ford camp in the top-10.



Chase Briscoe was third, Blaney fourth, and Aric Almirola was fifth.



Cindric and Wallace swapped the lead back-and-forth after a restart that followed the fifth caution of the race for a crash involving Joey Logano, Kurt Busch, Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. with 49 laps remaining.



Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on lap 178 and maintained the lead through a lap-190 multi-car crash that led to a caution and red flag. He lost the lead with six laps remaining when Cindric got a push to the front from Blaney.



After losing the lead to Cindric, Stenhouse crashed with Cheis Buescher for the caution that sent the race into overtime.



Truex won both of the 65-lap stages, his first stage win coming after taking a late-stage lead from Harrison Burton on lap 62. The stage ended under caution, the third caution of the race, after an eight-car crash on lap 63 included a flip by Burton and collected Truex’s three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates — Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell — and front-row starter Alex Bowman.

“I’m fine. I’ve hit a lot harder before, that’s for sure,” Burton said. “It’s just unfortunate. I hate it for the Wood Brothers group. They brought a really fast Ford Mustang down here and ended up on our lid, so that’s never good. I’d like to look back and see what happened. I don’t know, I just got pushed and didn’t take it the right way – the car didn’t take it the right way or got pushed in the wrong spot. I’m not sure. I couldn’t really tell. I was looking out front to see what I had to do next to side draft the next guy that was on me, so just a bummer. I don’t really know what we could have done different, but we’ll move on and get better from it.”



Brad Keselowski, after starting in row two, took the lead on the opening lap and ran up for 26 of the first 33 laps before Busch took command of the lead after trading the position back-and- forth with Keselowski for several laps.



Logano, who started in the back in a backup car, was the leader after a cycle of green-flag pit stops before lap 40, but Busch was back up front by the time the yellow flag waved for the first time on lap 41 when Kaz Grala lost a wheel and Chase Briscoe was spun when he checked-up.



Burton, then, took his lead after a restart from a lap-52 caution when Justin Haley broke a wheel after a tire came off.



Truex won the second stage on lap 130 by getting a nose out in front of Logano at the start/finish line to end the stage.



Blaney and Keselowski combined to lead most of the second stage. Blaney dominated the first half of the stage after being second to Erik Jones off pit road between the first two stages and taking the lead on the lap-72 restart.



After a green-flag cycle of pit stops got underway on lap 103, Keselowski was back up front when the cycle completed on lap 110.



Keselowski continued to lead until the final lap of the stage. He led additional laps early in the final 70-lap atage for a total of 67 laps-led, a race high, before ultimately finishing the race in the ninth position.



Other top-10 finishers included Busch in sixth, Michael McDowell in seventh, David Ragan eighth and Aric Almirola in 10th.



Below, are the results of the 2022 Daytona 500: