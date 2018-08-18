NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon to back at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon failed pre-race inspection three times at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, ahead of Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. As a result, Dillon will drop to the back for the start of the race. Also, his car chief was ejected from the BMS garage area, and Dillon and the No. 3 team will serve a 30-minute practice penalty at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

After Bristol, the Cup Series next races at Darlington on Sept. 2. The series is off next weekend.

