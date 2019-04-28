NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon claims pole at Talladega

during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 27, 2019 in Talladega, Alabama.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon celebrated his 29th birthday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday by claiming the pole for Sunday’s Geico 500. He claimed his fifth-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole and second pole of the 2019 season with a 49.734-second/192.544 mph lap in the second of two rounds of single-car qualifying.

“Well, it feels great. It’s RCR’s 50th anniversary and my grandfather takes a lot of pride in these speedway races,” Dillon said. “To come here and get a pole, we felt like we had a car capable of doing that. We knew that didn’t hurt us, so we just wanted to go out there and do what we did — get a pole. And, man, it’s all of these guys. I didn’t do nothing, just holding the wheel straight. I did hold the wheel straight. I guess I did that. Fun times. Sunday is when it matters, though. We’d love to get a win and lock ourselves in the playoffs, because these races are ones that you can really take advantage of, because there’s a lot of points to get out there. And that’s what we’re going to do tomorrow.”

Dillon’s pole came after the rear deck lid of his car was confiscated by NASCAR between practice sessions Friday.

Aric Almirola qualified second to share the front row with Dillon. Clint Bowyer and Brad Keselowski claimed second-row spots on the starting grid.

“I think we got pretty close to backing up what we ran in the first round, there, but I felt like the wind picked up a little bit more,” Almirola said. “I don’t know if that was it or what the case was. All in all, it was a great run for us. I am happy about starting on the front row with good track position to start the race and a good pit stall. All those things matter.”

No Toyotas were among the 12 cars advancing to the second round of qualifying. Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest Toyota in 20th.

“We unloaded off the trailer pretty far off,” Truex said. “Just the way the car drove. We have a lot to do, but the guys did a good job making it better for second practice and thought we ended in a pretty decent spot. Made some more changes for tomorrow. We’ll have to see; it’s going to be part of the learning curve. It’s a lot different. Looking forward to it. It should be a lot of fun. I felt like yesterday was pretty exciting in practice and usually that leads to a pretty fun race.”

After drafting to speeds over 200 mph during both of Friday’s practice sessions, nobody surpassed the 200 mph mark in the single-car runs of Saturday’s qualifying session. Dillon’s pole-winning run in round two was the fastest, overall, of qualifying. Almirola was fastest in round one with a 49.791-second/192.324 mph lap.

Kurt Busch’s car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. As a result, car chief Ryan Bergenty was ejected from the Talladega garage/pit area. But since his car passed the third time through, he will be allowed to start in the 14th position in which he qualified.

Meanwhile, Brendan Gaughan will have to drop to the back for the start of Sunday’s race, because NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Tyler Reddick qualified his No. 62 Beard Motorsports car. Gaughan made a trip home to Las Vegas for his son’s confirmation. He’s expected to return to TMS in time for Sunday’s race.

Below, is the starting grid for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

