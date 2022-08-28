NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon closes regular season with Daytona win

By AMANDA VINCENT

After rain at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday night forced postponement of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 to a Sunday morning green flag and more rain interrupted the race for a red flag period of more than three hours with 21 laps remaining, Austin Dillon took the checkered flag Sunday evening. The win of the final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season put Dillon in the playoffs.

“ Man, we’re in the playoffs,” Dillon said.

Tyler Reddick finished second for a Richard Childress Racing one-two. Austin Cindric, Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson rounded out the top-five.

Ryan Blaney took the 16th and final playoff spot on points over Martin Truex Jr. Truex finished eighth on the lead lap, while Blaney was 15th, several laps down. But Blaney came out of the race with a three-point advantage over Truex.

“It is what it is,” Truex said.

Sunday’s rain resulted in a large crash that collected most of the race field on lap 138 of the 160-lap event. Dillon was outside the top-20 before the crash but was able to get through the carnage to take the race lead just before the caution and red flag.

“One hundred percent crazy faith. My wife was in there. She was dancing in the rain,” Dillon said of wife Whitney Dillon during the red flag. “I got upset. I said, ‘Don’t be doing that’. She said, ‘Lord, when you have faith like me, you don’t have to worry about it.’ I was like, ‘Okay, okay. I got you, baby.’”

Only 19 cars were left on track for the final restart, 10 of those on the lead lap. Among the cars remaining were Truex and Blaney, despite both cars suffering similar significant damage in separate crashes.

“We got in a decent spot and just couldn’t keep up,”Truex said. “I was wide open the whole last run, there. It’s a shame; it stinks, but just too much damage to do what we needed to do.”

Cindric took the lead from Dillon on the lap-145 restart from the rain delay. Dillon retook the lead on lap 158.

“I had a big run to him (Cindric) and, then, I had my teammate, the 8 (Reddick), back there,” Dillon said. “I knew we were in good shape, there, to the end. He did a good job checking up any kind of run. Just a little too much push, there, and got him loose.”

The yellow flag waved four times after lap 100. Michael McDowell was up front to restart for the final stage of the race after a fuel-only pit stop, But after contact from Reddick on lap 102, McDowell spun, and drivers including Truex, Corey LaJoie, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher were collected.

Joey Logano and Reddick, then, traded the lead back-and-forth before Alex Bowman took the lead on lap 115. Kyle Busch also led before a lap-125 caution, the fifth of the race, resulted from another crash that began when Chase Briscoe spun just after taking the lead. Bowman, Harrison Burton, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Dillon, Cole Custer, Todd Gilliland and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were collected in that crash.

“Down on the back straightaway off of two, Joey decided to go to the bottom, so I felt like following him was probably my best decision, there,” Briscoe said. “We got such a big run that I kind of shoved him out that I felt like, if I could get up, I could maybe take the lead. Looking back on it, I should have just stayed behind and shoved him. He’s just really good around this place and is always there at the end. When I got up in front of the 48 (Bowman), he started shoving me pretty hard through (turns) three and four and was getting me loose. He got to my left-rear and that was a little bit on me just being lazy covering it and not knowing, and whenever we lost the banking out of four, it just spun me around. It’s unfortunate for my Mahindra Tractor guys. We kind of just rode around early in the race, just trying to get to the end, and then, once we got our track position, was just gonna try to maintain it. I don’t have a lot of experience leading races here, and that’s what happens whenever you aren’t aggressive enough making moves, so I just have to put it in the notebook and go onto Darlington next week to start the playoffs and, hopefully, start a good run.”

Justin Haley and Erik Jones stayed out during the caution to restart on the front row. Haley, then, maintained the lead for another restart following a lap-131 caution for an incident involving Logano and Jones.

Daniel Suarez took the lead on lap 136, just before the red flag.

“We saw rain,” Buescher said during the red flag of the race-ending crash. “Our Fifth Third Bank Mustang was really fast. Everybody did their jobs and I felt like I was doing mine fairly well up there and had a run. We were definitely in a good spot, and it was raining when we got to turn one and we all wiped out. We wiped out all the lead cars, so whoever wins this race wasn’t even in contention. It’s just ridiculous from my point of view.”

Logano won the 35-lap opening stage, bettering Chase Elliott on a one-lap, green-flag run to end the stage following a lap-31 caution caused by a multi-car incident that began with a spin by Denny Hamlin. Christopher Bell, Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ty Gibbs and Jones were among the drivers who sustained damage.

“Somebody wrecked in front of me. I’m not really sure exactly what happened, but there were just a bunch of cars wrecking in front of me,” Keselowski said. “I didn’t have anywhere to go and couldn’t slow down in time, so I hate it for our team. We had a really fast race car. We were working our way to the front, but we’ll cheer on Chris Buescher now, I guess.”

Elliott, after starting on the front row alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, took the lead on the first lap and was in command up front until a challenge from Jones on lap 20.

Larson, meanwhile, headed to the garage after a mechanical failure on lap 15.

“I guess it was the timing belt, maybe, or something like that. I didn’t really have much of an indication,” Larson said. “I’m sure they’ll dig through the data and see if it was happening earlier than when it really let go, there. Bummer. I’m sure we’ll drop a few spots in the points, so that will hurt for the playoffs. But I guess there’s one positive — that I didn’t get caught up in a crash. We’re safe, good to go race next weekend and get our playoffs started.”

Busch won the longer, 60-lap stage two that ended on lap 95. He had a couple of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Truex and Hamlin, up front with him when the stage ended.

After the first stage, several drivers stayed out after pitting during the first caution. Some of those drivers, including Corey LaJoie, Wallace and Jones, led laps early in stage two with most of the early-stage laps led by Jones.

Hamlin took the lead on lap 64 but gave up the position to pit with his fellow-Toyota drivers during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 77. Reddick led laps after the cycle completed until Busch took the top spot on lap 92.

Cody Ware finished the race in the sixth position. B.J. McLeod finished seventh, and David Ragan finished behind Truex in ninth and 10th.