NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon has substitute crew chief at Kansas

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Austin Dillon will be without regular crew chief Justin Alexander for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Alexander will sit out the race because of NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocol.



Jim Pohlman will be the fill-in crew chief on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Pohlman has been listed as a mechanic on previous team rosters.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).