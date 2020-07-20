NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon leads RCR 1-2 at Texas

Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off-Road, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, celebrates his victory Sunday, July 19, 2020 after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, Texas. Drivers raced to a limited number of spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Harold Hinson/HHP for Chevy Racing)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon, the driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, claimed his third-career NASCAR Cup Series win Sunday in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. It was his first win since the 2018 Daytona 500.

“Not bad for a silver spoon kid, right? I’ll take that,” Dillon said. “Have to thank everyone at RCR, ECR, Bass Pro Shops. Tyler Reddick, he raced me clean.”

Dillon was treated for dehydration at the TMS infield car center after the race.

Teammates Dillon and Cup Series rookie Tyler Reddick gave RCR a one-two finish, with Reddick claiming a career-best and his second-career top-five.

“One-two for RCR; this has been coming,” Dillon said. We’ve had good cars all year. Justin Alexander (crew chief) and my whole crew. I got my baby Ace back home and my wife. I love them so much. I’m just so happy; thank god.”

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five.

When the eighth caution of the race interrupted a cycle of green-flag pit stops with just under 30 laps to go, Dillon and Reddick were on the front row for the restart. Dillon took the lead on the restart, and he and Reddick held their positions, battling for the lead, through two more restarts, both resulting from Denny Hamlin incidents with 15 laps remaining and about five laps to go.

“Yeah, I had to change it up a couple of times,” Dillon said. “Definitely had to earn it. I changed it up. I waited the second one, and I went on the last one, so it worked out for me good.”

Ryan Blaney dominated the race, and Hamlin was second to Blaney when the final green-flag cycle of stops began with about 50 laps remaining. Blaney give up the lead to pit for four tires, but Hamlin took two in an effort to wind up ahead of Blaney when the cycle completed.

The yellow flag, though, caught both of them a lap down. Hamlin got the free pass back onto the lead lap as the first driver a lap down, and Blaney stayed out to take the wave-around to get back on the lead lap.

Aric Almirola started on the pole, and he and his teammate Kevin Harvick led most of the laps before a green-flag cycle of pit stops just past lap 60. Almirola suffered penalty for a blend-line violation, and Martin Truex Jr., who ran third to Almirola and Harvick early, stayed out too long and ran out of fuel before pitting. Both drivers recovered and got back on the lead lap.

Blaney was up front after the first green-flag cycle completed on lap 95 and led a race-high 150 laps by the end of the 334-lap race, including stage wins on laps 105 and 210.

Busch took the lead from Blaney early in the second stage and maintained it through a lap-117 caution for Jimmie Johnson. Blaney, though, retook the lead on lap 126 and was up front after another cycle of green-flag stops in the second half of the second stage.

Blaney’s Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski was next to Blaney on the restart for the third and final stage of the race after Keselowski only took two tires during the caution after the second stage. Keselowski took the lead on the restart and ran up front until Hamlin got by him with about 100 laps to go. A few laps later, Blaney retook the lead.

Johnson’s incident was the only caution-causing, on-track incident in the first two stages of the race, but the yellow fag waved six times in the final 124-lap stage. The biggest of those incidents was a 10-car crash on a lap-218 restart. The chain-reaction incident included Truex hitting the wall and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch running through the infield grass. Other drivers included included William Byron, Chris Buescher, Cole Custer and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“We just kind of got caught up in it,” Custer said. ”They started wrecking in the front. I couldn’t really see what happened. I was on the brakes as hard as I could, but couldn’t miss it. I feel bad. I mean, I feel like we were getting ahold of our HaasTooling.com Mustang. We fired off the race pretty decent, and we were just trying to keep up with the track, there, at the end, and I think we got it pretty decent. We just didn’t really get to show anything for it.”

Erik Jones finished sixth, Blaney wound up seventh, Kurt Busch was eighth, Keselowski ninth and Almirola 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).