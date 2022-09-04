NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon loses crew chief at end of season

By AMANDA VINCENT

Justin Alexander has announced that he would not be the crew chief for Austin Dillon on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. He will complete the 2022 race season, with 10 races remaining, as Dillon’s crew chief, though.

“This sport is a grind. Speaking with Justin, it was about having some more time,” Dillon said. “Him and I, actually, on the one off weekend we had this year, we spent it together in the Bahamas for our vacation. He just realizes, to him, what’s important, and that’s family, and you have to respect and love that. At RCR, we want him to stay on in any capacity, and I think we have a good shot of having him around. He’s a great person to have as a crew chief, as a friend, as an engineer — all the great qualities that Justin brings to a team. We’re going to do our best to keep him on at some sort of a capacity moving forward. I think he can help RCR for a long time. But for right now, he’s focused on his two babies, and that’s where he should be focused.”

Dillon, with Alexander atop his pit box, made the 2022 playoffs with a win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 28.

Accoding to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the decision to step away from being Dillon’s crew chief was Alexander’s, and he has no plans for the 2023 season.

Alexander has been with RCR throughout his career as a Cup Series crew chief, beginning in 2014. He was paired with Dillon in 2017 and 2018, and after a brief separation, the crew chief and driver were reunited in 2020. In 229 Cup Series races, Alexander has four wins as a crew chief, all with Dillon behind the wheel. Alexander also has worked with drivers including Paul Menard, Daniel Hemeic, Tyler Reddick, Kaz Grala and Ty Dillon.

