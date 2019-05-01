NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon loses points after Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danny Stockman Jr., crew chief on the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team of Austin Dillon in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has been fined $25,000 and the team’s car chief, Gregory Ebert, suspended from the next Cup Series race. Dillon and the team were assessed penalties of 10 driver points and 10 owner points, respectively. The penalties were a result of Bondo on the rear deck lid of the No. 3 car at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Friday.

NASCAR officials confiscated the deck lid between practice sessions Friday. Stockman acknowledged in a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview Saturday that the team didn’t receive a rear spoiler template until Friday and it didn’t fit properly on the car, so Bondo was used in an attempt to fit the template. NASCAR does not allow the use of Bondo on car bodies.

In its penalty announcement, NASCAR cited violations of sections 20.4 Body, 20.4.22 Deck Lid and 20.20 Assembled Vehicles Overall Rules of the 2019 rule book and noted, “Deck lid must be used as supplied from he manufacturer. Body filler added to deck lid.”

With a NASCAR-approved rear deck lid on his car, Dillon won the pole Saturday evening and finished 14th in the Geico 500 on Sunday. The points deduction dropped Dillon from 13th to 14th in the points standings and moved Ryan Newman up to 13th from 14th.

One other penalty was issued as a result of rules infractions during the Talladega race weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Geico 500. The other penalty was a $10,000 fine to Jeremy Bullins, crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske team of Ryan Blaney, because the No. 12 car had a lug nut loose or missing after the race.

