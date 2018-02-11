NASCAR Cup: Austin Dillon on pole for Clash

By AMANDA VINCENT

Austin Dillon will start on the pole for the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sunday afternoon, as a result of a blind draw Saturday evening among crew chiefs of the 17 drivers/teams competing in the 75-lap exhibition race. He’ll have three-time event winner Denny Hamlin alongside on the front row.

Last year’s winner, Joey Logano, will start third, with Erik Jones next to him in row two.

The race is open to last year’s playoff drivers and pole winners and former Clash winners and Daytona 500 pole sitters, provided they competed full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last year. Twenty drivers were eligible, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matt Kenseth and Danica Patrick eligible but not competing.

Below, is the starting grid for the 2018 Advance Auto Parts Clash that is scheduled to get underway at approximately 3 p.m. ET Sunday:

Row 1 — Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Toyota)

Row 2 — Joey Logano (No. 22 Ford), Erik Jones (No. 20 Toyota)

Row 3 — Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Chevrolet), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Toyota)

Row 4 — Kasey Kahne (No. 95 Chevrolet), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 17 Ford)

Row 5 — Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Ford), Kyle Larson (No. 42 Chevrolet)

Row 6 — Ryan Newman (No. 31 Chevrolet), Chase Elliott (No. 9 Chevrolet)

Row 7 — Kyle Busch (No. 18 Toyota), Kurt Busch (No. 41 Ford)

Row 8 — Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Ford), Jamie McMurray (No. 1 Chevrolet)

Row 9 — Brad Keselowski (No. 2 Ford)

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).